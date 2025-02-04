Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CB stock opened at $274.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.12.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
