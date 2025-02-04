Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $721,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

CB stock opened at $274.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.45.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.12.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.