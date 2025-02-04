Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.12.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $274.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.45. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

