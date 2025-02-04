Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $106.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,622 shares of company stock valued at $43,994,559. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,472,000 after buying an additional 429,863 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,295,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,830,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,668,000 after acquiring an additional 175,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

