Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.71.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Cineplex Stock Down 2.8 %
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.63). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.0754912 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Ellis Jacob sold 29,874 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.02, for a total value of C$299,337.48. Insiders have sold a total of 33,615 shares of company stock valued at $340,197 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.
