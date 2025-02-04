Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

