Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 0.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,595.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 87,309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after buying an additional 53,364 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 92.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.