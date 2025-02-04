Clearfield (CLFD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clearfield Stock Performance
CLFD stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $491.87 million, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.28.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CLFD. StockNews.com lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
