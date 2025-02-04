Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.950-7.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average of $158.50. Clorox has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

