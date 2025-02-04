CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 124,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 114,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 target price on CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CMC Metals
CMC Metals Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at CMC Metals
In related news, Director Kevin John Brewer bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About CMC Metals
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Metals
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Solar Stocks Heating Up for a Major Industry Rebound
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Gold Stocks Shine as Prices Hit Record Highs—Top 3 Picks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Ally Financial: The Tugboat of Auto Finance Keeps Gaining Steam
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.