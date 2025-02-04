CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 124,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 114,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 target price on CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Kevin John Brewer bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

