Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Update

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.
A number of analysts have commented on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
NASDAQ:COHU opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
