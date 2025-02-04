Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at UBS Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.16.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $87.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.