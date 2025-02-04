Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $87.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

