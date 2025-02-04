Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

