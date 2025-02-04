Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

