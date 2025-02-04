Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $292.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 133,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

