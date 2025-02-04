Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 18.69%.

CLPBY opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLPBY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coloplast A/S from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

