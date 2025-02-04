Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 18.69%.
Coloplast A/S Price Performance
CLPBY opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.
