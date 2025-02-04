Columbia Sportswear Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $91.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

