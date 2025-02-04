Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 234,676 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1,151.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,676 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.51.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

