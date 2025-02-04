Columbus Macro LLC Buys 23,916 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 486.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.83. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $150.70 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

