Columbus Macro LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $195.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $173.01 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.97. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.