Columbus Macro LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 205.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,268 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 214.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

