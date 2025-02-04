Columbus Macro LLC Invests $5.79 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.