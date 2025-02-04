Columbus Macro LLC Invests $7.02 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 370,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,000. Starwood Property Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.11% of Starwood Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 364,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

