Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 14,531 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 60,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 644.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 280,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.