Columbus Macro LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,180 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

