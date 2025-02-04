Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $34.51 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $990.09 million, a PE ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $37,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,562.76. The trade was a 19.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

