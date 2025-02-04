Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.4% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $27,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $518.11 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $519.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.20.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.