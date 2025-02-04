Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

ILCB opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

