Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $457,000 Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

