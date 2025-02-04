Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $256.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.46.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

