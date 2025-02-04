Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.