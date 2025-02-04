Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Purchases 451 Shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned 0.67% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 70.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,122,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 55,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLMB opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

