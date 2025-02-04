Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

