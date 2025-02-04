Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 3.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $54,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,576,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,351 shares of company stock worth $2,514,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

ROP stock opened at $577.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $584.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

