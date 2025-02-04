Compass Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,509 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $61,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $51,922,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,488,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $207.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $145.75 and a 1 year high of $226.02.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

