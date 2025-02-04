Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 550420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

