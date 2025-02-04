ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lowered by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 4.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $98.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $94.23 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

In other news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R A. Walker bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

