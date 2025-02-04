Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $6,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 568.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 318.8% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,045.58. This trade represents a 69.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,097. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.02 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

