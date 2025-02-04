Contrasting Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS)

Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS – Get Free Report) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown LNG and Bain Capital Specialty Finance”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Crown LNG alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown LNG N/A N/A -$6.19 million ($0.87) -0.52 Bain Capital Specialty Finance $297.79 million 3.94 $123.38 million $1.99 9.14

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Crown LNG. Crown LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown LNG N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 43.62% 11.90% 5.43%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Crown LNG and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Crown LNG has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Crown LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.0% of Crown LNG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crown LNG and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown LNG 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.75%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Crown LNG.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Crown LNG on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown LNG

(Get Free Report)

Crown LNG Holdings Limited develops and delivers tailored offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction and regasification terminal infrastructure solutions for harsh weather locations. The company is based in St Helier, Jersey.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.