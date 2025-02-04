Cornerstone Management Inc. Has $132.75 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 25.7% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $132,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 633.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49,394.9% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 361,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after buying an additional 360,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $414.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $416.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

