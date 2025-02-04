Cornerstone Management Inc. Has $7.60 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cornerstone Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.5% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cornerstone Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 496.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.35.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.