Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,739 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.67% of Credicorp worth $97,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Credicorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $147.29 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BAP. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

