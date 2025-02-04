Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Up 9.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.51. 22,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 108,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Critical Metals Stock Up 9.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Critical Metals by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.