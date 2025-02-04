Critical Review: Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) vs. Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Compass Minerals International and Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 0 2 1 0 2.33 Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.71%. Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.90%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Energy Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.12 billion 0.43 -$206.10 million ($5.21) -2.21 Energy Fuels $37.93 million 27.50 $99.86 million ($0.22) -23.86

Energy Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Minerals International. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Minerals International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -19.24% -2.15% -0.49% Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67%

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand name; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products; and develops and produces a portfolio of magnesium chloride-based aerial and ground fire retardant products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

