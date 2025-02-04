Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 433.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,271.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,449,000 after acquiring an additional 965,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after purchasing an additional 747,390 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 25.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,610,000 after buying an additional 642,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

