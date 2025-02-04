CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
CSP Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. 10,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,543. CSP has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.31 million, a P/E ratio of -375.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.
CSP Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of CSP
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CSP by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 61,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,550 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSP Company Profile
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSP
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- High-Yield Dividend King PepsiCo Offers Value Too Good to Ignore
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Palantir Stock Surges After Blockbuster Earnings: What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.