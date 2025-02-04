CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT-UN) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT-UN – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.36 and last traded at C$14.29. Approximately 539,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$14.20.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.51.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT-UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

