CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.66%. CTS updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.200-2.350 EPS.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.59. CTS has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $59.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 12,794 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $710,067.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,225,308. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,185. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

