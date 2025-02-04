Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,497.64. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,014 shares of company stock worth $4,052,281. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

