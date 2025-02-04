Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.42.

NYSE:MA opened at $564.48 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $576.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

